Scarborough’s Red Roses skipper Zoe Aldcroft excited by World Cup final challenge
She said: “We are so excited to experience it. I think it’s something we’ve never experienced but we have wanted for so long and I think the momentum in the impact that we have had on fans throughout the tournament from the start at Sunderland to come now into Twickenham it is going to be so exciting to see where we have pushed women’s rugby and just excited for this new era of women’s rugby.
"It’s like goosebumps, it’s like the 16th person on the pitch and it really pulls you forward and when someone makes a line break and you hear that roar, you realise everyone else is here as well!”
Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has kept the same starting XV and replacements who defeated France 35-17 in the semi-finals, and former Scarborough RUFC junior Aldcroft will captain England in their seventh straight World Cup final, which will kick off at 4pm.
England have not won the tournament since 2014, losing the past two finals to New Zealand.