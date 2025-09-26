Scarborough’s Red Roses skipper Zoe Aldcroft excited by World Cup final challenge

Scarborough’s Red Roses skipper Zoe Aldcroft on a recent visit to Scarborough RUFC.

Scarborough’s Zoe Aldcroft has been hugely impressed by the home support during the Women’s Rugby World Cup, and the Red Roses skipper shared her excitement ahead of Saturday’s final against Canada in front of a sell-out 82,000 crowd at Twickenham.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “We are so excited to experience it. I think it’s something we’ve never experienced but we have wanted for so long and I think the momentum in the impact that we have had on fans throughout the tournament from the start at Sunderland to come now into Twickenham it is going to be so exciting to see where we have pushed women’s rugby and just excited for this new era of women’s rugby.

"It’s like goosebumps, it’s like the 16th person on the pitch and it really pulls you forward and when someone makes a line break and you hear that roar, you realise everyone else is here as well!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has kept the same starting XV and replacements who defeated France 35-17 in the semi-finals, and former Scarborough RUFC junior Aldcroft will captain England in their seventh straight World Cup final, which will kick off at 4pm.

England have not won the tournament since 2014, losing the past two finals to New Zealand.