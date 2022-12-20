Scarborough’s Steph Else and Zoe Aldcroft link up for league leaders Gloucester Hartpury
Teenager Steph Else linked up with fellow former Scarborough RUFC junior Zoe Aldcroft as the duo played together for the first time for Gloucester Hartpury in the Allianz Premier 15s.
Else and England star Aldcroft lined up for the Allianz Premier 15s leaders against Darlington Mowden Park Sharks, Gloucester Hartpury winning 61-0.
Both went to Scalby School and began their rugby journeys at Scarborough RUFC mini rugby.
Steph, who is aged just 18, is playing in her first season at Gloucester Harpury also collected the player of the match award. Twenty-five-year-old Zoe was playing her first game back after suffering a concussion in the World Cup final in New Zealand.
Steph played at Scarborough RUFC from the age of four, following in the footsteps of her father Matthew and was the first girl to sign up for the newly-formed girls section at the Silver Royd club, and played in all the age groups and then the Valkyries ladies team before joining Gloucester Hartpury earlier this season.
Zoe played for Scarborough RUFC then Malton & Norton Girls, West Park Leeds Girls and Northumbria University before switching to the Allianz Premier 15 leaders.
Director of Rugby Rob Hazledine said: "It is a fantastic achievement for these young women to reach the highest level of league rugby, they have put in many years of dedication to training and commitment to travelling to games all over the country.
"Both are exceptional talents and positive role models for young girls to play rugby union and we are all so incredibly proud of them a great Christmas present for everyone at Scarborough RUFC."