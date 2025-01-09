Scarborough’s Zoe Aldcroft named as new Red Roses captain

New Red Roses captain Zoe Aldcroft pictured with local youngsters at a training session last year

​Scarborough’s Zoe Aldcroft has been named as the Red Roses captain for 2025.

​The former Scarborough RUFC junior, who has 58 caps for her country, will lead the Red Roses as they begin preparations for this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations and Rugby World Cup.

World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year in 2021, Aldcroft has captained England on numerous occasions, first taking the leading role on her 25th birthday in an 89-0 victory over USA. She recently skippered the Red Roses to comprehensive wins over Wales and Scotland in the 2024 Six Nations.

The Gloucester-Hartpury forward, who regularly returns to Scarborough RUFC to help coach the next generation of rugby stars, will be supported by vice-captains Marlie Packer and Megan Jones.

Aldcroft said: “It’s an incredible honour to be awarded the Red Roses captaincy. I feel privileged to have the trust of John Mitchell and the coaching staff.

“To be able to follow in Marlie’s footsteps means a lot to me. I am extremely grateful for the knowledge and advice she has shared with me over the years, and I know I will be well supported by her, Meg and our whole leadership group.”

Mitchell said: “Zoe is a phenomenal rugby player who consistently performs to a high standard in the PWR and at international level.

“She leads by example through her world-class actions, on and off the field, and is an integral member of our leadership group. The values it takes to be a high-performing Red Rose are ingrained in her character and she is highly respected within the squad. We believe Zoe will thrive in the role.”