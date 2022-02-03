Scrum-half Alex Rowley rises to first-team challenge at Scarborough RUFC

Scarborough RUFC scrum-half Alex Rowley, right, is loving life in the first team after moving up from the Vikings

Rising star Rowley, 23, who has come through the youth development system at Silver Royd, has enjoyed the step up from the Vikings, writes Charlie Hopper.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed the opportunity to play in the first team and it’s been a good challenge for myself.

“Coming up from the Vikings has definitely been a good move for me and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

The scrum-half had taken the Vikings captaincy, alongside Will Leah, a few seasons ago, and he’s had to change his game to fit into the first team style.

He added: “It’s a lot faster paced, and I’ve had to get fitter to keep up with it.

“For me, it’s good to be able to play a different standard and play alongside some really good players.

“Training has been going really well because we get a good mixture of players turning up, from Colts to first team.

“There’s a really good atmosphere around the club at the moment.”

Rowley has also enjoyed working closely with head coach Matty Jones and believes that he’s got a good relationship with the former captain.

He said: “Matty has been a huge help, but he’s always been good to be around and always so approachable.

“If he sees something wrong then he’ll step in and tell us, but he also stands back and let’s us play our rugby.”

Scarborough welcome joint North One East leaders Ilkley to Silver Royd on Saturday, and Rowley is expecting another tough clash.

Rowley added: “It’s going to be a tough game but we are the home side so we need to put in a good performance.