SIMON SMITH: Promotion race is far from over

Saturday’s win over Huddersfield YMCA really laid down a marker at the top of the table.

I believe the last two wins we’ve had have hit home that we are in the race for the title and back-to-back promotions, which the club have started preparing for now.

It would be no good reacting to getting promotion in March or April as that would be too late, so while we are aware that there’s a long way to go in the title race, we need to start working around the possibility that we could be promoted again.

That said, we face probably our toughest test of the season this weekend when we travel to Morpeth, our longest journey of the year, to take on the team who moved up to second in the table on Saturday.

We’ll need to be at our best, once again, to be in with a chance of getting anything from the game against a side we narrowly beat at Silver Royd earlier in the campaign.

This team really do have that never-say-die attitude and never know when they’re beaten.

That was evident once again when we conceded a try in the 76th minute, but managed to bounce back and hammer at their line before Cade Robinson crashed over at the third attempt after Matty Jones and James Perrett had a go.

I was delighted for Cade, he’s had a big impact since joining us and it was a really special moment for him to win us the game so late on in front of such a big crowd.

I mentioned the word ‘promotion’ for the first time in the dressing room after the game.

It was a big, big win for us and the players thoroughly deserve to be up there challenging.

I told them that this is their chance to make history for Scarborough RUFC - I doubt a team has ever had the chance of winning back-to back promotions.

This is their chance to write their names in the history books and create memories they’ll cherish forever and that is why we play the game, for moments like winning leagues and trophies.

That said, we are mindful there’s a long way to go.