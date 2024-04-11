Skipper Drew Govier hails Scarborough RUFC’s 2024 run to beat the drop as remarkable
His side won just one league match before Christmas, before going on a run that saw them beat Old Crossleyans, Goole, Rochdale, Bridlington twice, Old Brodleians, Selby, Glossop and Dronfield to complete a stunning second-half to the season, writes Charlie Hopper.
He said: “Saturday was a massive shift from the boys, the first half was tough but to go in ahead and then score right after half-time was massive for us.
“It’s been a long season, but it just feels great to get over the line.
“Credit to Dronfield, they came to play and scored some great tries in that second half but I’m just buzzing that we got the four tries and the five points.”
Silver Royd saw its biggest crowd of the season on Saturday afternoon, with well over 500 people supporting Matty Jones’ side.
Govier added: “The crowd was unbelievable; I don’t think I’ve seen Silver Royd that packed in ages and they really spurred us on when we were defending our line.
"It’s that extra voice that pushed us on.”
Reflecting on the run, Govier believes the togetherness of his side helped them to survival, saying: “It’s been remarkable.
“We had a chat at Christmas, and said we needed to sort ourselves out.
"I didn’t think we’d be able to win nine games in a row but look at us now.
"It just shows, when we come together, that we can compete in this league and it’s important that we take it into next year.”