Skipper Drew Govier’s try earns last-gasp win for Scarborough RUFC at leaders Selby

Scarborough RUFC’s Sam Dawson battles through the mud in the superb 12-6 win at Selby.

Having had a rest week, Matty Jones’ side arrived at Sandhill Lane full of confidence following their recent run of form, writes Charlie Hopper.

With periods of heavy rain threatening to disrupt any running rugby, the home side applied pressure in the opening exchanges.

In the third minute, Henry Wright stepped up to kick a penalty after Scarborough were penalised for a high tackle.

Stalwart Tom Ratcliffe in action for the visitors. PHOTOS BY ANDY STANDING

They were then reduced to 14 men just minutes later when Jack Holt was shown the game’s only yellow card.

Selby continued to threaten but a series of knock-ons halted their progress close to the try line.

It was 3-3 in the 20th minute when Tom Ratcliffe kicked a straightforward penalty following a high tackle.

The home side, backed by a bumper crowd, then came agonisingly close to scoring the game’s first try but they dropped the ball close to the try line.

The away team's Tom Read gets stuck in during the late win at Selby.

Scarborough came out after the break on the front foot, but when they looked set to score, were penalised for holding on close to the line.

The Scarborough defence continued to work hard and forced another error out of the Selby attack. In the 70th minute, the home side took the lead courtesy of a penalty from Wright.

In need of an immediate response, Scarborough turned defence into attack and watched Jonty Holloway cut inside from the wing before finding Drew Govier and he scored in the corner.

Ratcliffe added the conversion for 12-6.

The restart was collected comfortably before Ratcliffe kicked the ball into touch to secure the win.

Scarborough RUFC will take a week off their battle to stave off relegation from Regional 2 North East as they are in Yorkshire Cup semi-final action this coming weekend as they welcome derby rivals Driffield RUFC to Silver Royd.