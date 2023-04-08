News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 minute ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
15 minutes ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
37 minutes ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 hour ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Sophie Knaggs hat-trick steers Scarborough RUFC Under-14s Girls to win against touring side

Scarborough RUFC Under-14s hosted a touring team All MACS (Melbourne-Ashby-Coalville) on Sunday April 2.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 8th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read
carborough RUFC Under-14s Girls defeated touring side All MACScarborough RUFC Under-14s Girls defeated touring side All MACS
carborough RUFC Under-14s Girls defeated touring side All MACS

Scarborough U14s started strongly and soon took the game to the touring side, the hosts used the space out wide with full-back Eliot Stanley-Warren moving forward from deep, joining the attack and then galloping through to score the first try.

Scarborough kept the pressure on and it wasn’t long before centre Neve Moon crashed over for the hosts’ second try.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The hosts now had the full momentum of the match with captain, and scrum-half Sophie Knaggs collecting the ball from just inside her own half and racing around the All MACS defence to score her first try.

Sophie Knaggs hat-trick steers Scarborough RUFC Under-14s Girls to win against touring sideSophie Knaggs hat-trick steers Scarborough RUFC Under-14s Girls to win against touring side
Sophie Knaggs hat-trick steers Scarborough RUFC Under-14s Girls to win against touring side
Most Popular

Scarborough were now dominating the territory but had to keep tackling the touring side through Courtney Byerley and Anabelle Drake. Fly-half Erin Smith saw a gap and passed back to Knaggs to sprint through for her second try.

Scarborough didn’t stop and after some great ruck work by prop Naomi Cornforth and hooker Esther Wallace, Stanley-Warren again found space out wide and strode through the away defence for her second try.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the second half All MACS came back into the game scoring tries but with great strength centre Aleisha Owuor powered through and passed to Knaggs to score her third try and secure victory for Scarborough.

Scarborough RUFC Girls train on a Monday, 6.15pm to 7.30pm, if there are any girls that would like to come and try out rugby get in touch on 01723 357740.

Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-14s in action against All MACSScarborough RUFC Girls Under-14s in action against All MACS
Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-14s in action against All MACS
Scarborough