Stand-in skipper Sam Dawson proud of depleted Scarborough RUFC's display despite defeat at Consett

Scarborough RUFC's Sam Dawson

Dawson, who took the role of captain in Drew Govier’s absence, was impressed with his side’s performance and the heart they showed from fighting back from 21-0 behind in the North One East fixture, writes Charlie Hopper.

He said: “There’s a lot more positives to take from the game but really it was Consett’s day, and they deserved to win the match.

“I don’t think that we really lost the game, I feel that we just ran out of time, and it took us far too long to get into the game.

Scarborough RUFC coach Matty Jones

“We’ve got a lot to work on and I think, especially with the young squad, we can take a lot from the game despite the defeat.”

Matty Jones’ side featured four players from the youth system, with Will Vasey, Dan Boyes, Richard Sharp and Robbie Kerr Stepping up and Dawson was full of praise for the younger members of the squad.

He added: “I am super proud of the boys and super proud of the young guys who stepped up.

“Full credit to Consett, they played really well but I’m confident that we can bounce straight back.”

Having taken on the captaincy, the prop forward shared his pride at taking on the role.

“I absolutely loved it and it was such a privilege and honour to lead the boys out.

“To just step in was great but we still had Matty (Jones) there so I could just focus on running around and telling us when to kick.”

Scarborough welcome eighth-placed Morpeth to Silver Royd this weekend, as they look to return to winning ways in North One East.

Morpeth defeated Pocklington 38-17 last weekend so they will pose a tough test for the home side this Saturday, 3pm start.