Storr helps Whitby Fishermen's Society snap up home win against Darlington

Jos Storr scored twice for Fishermen

Fishermans took the lead through an excellent strike from Jos Storr in a smart passing move.

Then, with some slick passing David Willison was put through on goal and finished smartly to make it 2-0 to the hosts.

Railway managed to get on the end of a cross to pull one back before half time.

After the break kicking against the wind the hosts picked their heads back up and started pressing hard making it difficult for Darlo to find a way out.

Excellent pressing from midfield and the forwards continued to cause problems going forward, with skipper Jos Storr, who was also the man of the match, leading the way with two more excellent finishes.

The Fishermen are at home to another struggling side, Wolviston Reserves, this Saturday.

Leaders Lealholm carried on their superb form with a 5-1 win at Whinney Banks.

Calum Ripley led the way with a goal in each half, while man of the match Beau Gibson, Josh Hodgson and Brad Lewis all netted in the second half.

Lealholm play host to Yarm & Eaglescliffe Development this Saturday.

Staithes Athletic lost out 3-1 at Northallerton Town Reserves in the Premier Division.

Connor Brown’s goal was a second-half consolation for the strugglers, who travel to Kader this Saturday.