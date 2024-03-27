England Womens international Morwenna Talling makes the draw for the 2024 Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s with competition boss Adrian Styche.

The full day of non-stop rugby starts with a women’s tournament from 9.40am, writes Phil Gilbank.

The 64th annual men’s event begins at 12.40pm, the evening finale scheduled some six hours later.

The draw includes seven past Fowler Trophy winners.

And the eight-team Women's 7s will be battling for the Amy Hardy Cup in the morning.

The gates open at 9.30am, with card payment entry only.

The Pock 7s sees a good mix of local and invitation sides. North-east holders, Cleveland Cougars, defend their title, against the challenge from across Yorkshire and beyond, with the local clubs including Pocklington, Hull Ionians, Goole, Driffield, Selby and Malton & Norton.

The womens competition, split into two groups, has Manchester's Metrodogs to defend the trophy against last year's runners-up Bishop Burton College plus teams from Pocklington, Beverley, Selby, Malton & Norton, Northallerton and Blaydon.

Over the years the Pock 7s draw has been made by a host of international rugby stars, headed by seven England 2003 World Cup winners. The honours for 2024 were undertaken by Engalnd Womens cap, Morwenna Talling.

While Friday is Pocklington’s big event of the weekend, the club’s juniors get in on the seven-a-side act on Easter Sunday with their Junior Sevens, with competitions for Under 14, U15 and U16 boys, and Under 14 and U16 girls.

Sunday’s action starts at 10.30am, the U14 & U16 girls, plus U14 boys, at Kilnwick Park, and U15 & U16 boys at Percy Road.

The finals are scheduled for 2pm.

There are entries from Castleford, Harrogate, Yarnbury, Malton & Norton, Driffield, Ripon, Bridlington, Wetherby, Hull Ionians, Mansfield and Beverley.

The full Good Friday draw is:

Preliminary round: A: Selby v Hull Ionians; B: Old Pocklingtonians v St Peters OB; C: Malton & Norton v Goole Vikings; D Pilgrim 7 v Jersey Royals; E: Woldgate OB v York Saints.

First round: Pocklington v Goole; Northumbria Thunderhawks v Pocklington Porkers; Warrendale Wagyu Warriors v Winner A; Martin's Minion, Barnard Castle v Winners B; GB Buffaloes v Winners C; Cleveland Cougers v Driffield; Lomaiviti UK v Winner D.

Women’s Competition

Group A: Bishop Burton College, Pocklington, Malton & Norton and Blaydon.