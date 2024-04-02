Pocklington skipper Joe Holbrough receives the MB Herring Plate from Warrendale Wagyu director James Bloom. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

There was plenty of top quality rugby, food and drink and even the weather turned up trumps - the event only having a brief light shower in the morning, the afternoon seeing streaky sunshine as Pocklington avoided the deluge that hit much of the East Riding, writes Phil Gilbank.

The action got underway at 9.40am as eight teams from across the north contested the women’s tournament for the Amy Hardy Memorial Cup.

It ended almost nine hours later when Barnard Castle School old boys side, Martins Minions, defeated the 2023 winners, Cleveland Cougars, to lift the WS Fowler Challenge Trophy.

Barnard Castle old boys, Martins Minions, celebrate winning the 2024 Warrendale Wagyu Pock 7s tournament. PHOTOS BY PHIL GILBANK

Cleveland had reached the final thanks to a cliffhanger, sudden-death winner in extra-time against York Saints, and they went quickly ahead in the final.

But the Barnard Castle boys took every chance to overhaul them, they pull clear to a convincing 29-7 triumph.

The MB Herring Plate for first round losers brought a home trophy win, Pocklington beating Jersey Royals 17-7.

The Friday morning womens competition saw the Metrodog holders come through their group to meet Newcastle club side, Blaydon, in the final.

And the Metrodos, the side brought together by Pock lass, Charlotte Walker, who now lives in Lancashire, ensured her another triumphant homecoming with a 22-5 win.

In the third place play-off Selby beat Bishop Burton College 21-10.

Results, Preliminary Round: Selby 5 Hull Ionians 34; Old Pocklingtonians 22 Old Peterites 12; Malton & Norton 36 Goole Vikings 7; Pilgrims 24 Jersey Royals 22.

First Round: Pocklington 10 Goole 22; Northumbria Thunderhawks 10 Pocklington Porkers 19; Warrendale Wagyu Warriors 0 Martin's Minions, Barnard Castle, 38: Malton 7 Goole Vikings 7; Cleveland Cougars 43 Driffield 5; Lomaiviti UK 29 Pilgrims 0; Woldgate OB 0 York Saints 38.

Quarter-finals: Goole 24 Pocklington Porkers 19; Warrendale Wagyu Warriors 0 Martin's Minions, Barnard Castle, 38; Malton 7 Cleveland Cougars 35; York Saints 15 Lomaiviti UK 5.

Semi-finals: Goole 7 Martin's Minions, Barnard Castle, 26; Cleveland Cougars 27 York Saints 22 (aet).

Final: Martin's Minions, Barnard Castle, 29 Cleveland Cougars 7.

Plate Competition quarter-finals: Selby 10 Pocklington 27: Old Peterites 17 Northumbria Thunderhawks 24; Goole Vikings 5 Jersey Royals 38; Driffield 14 Woldgate OB 10.

Semi-finals: Pocklington 36 Northumbria Thunderhawks 0; Jersey Royals 22 Driffield 0.

Final: Pocklington 17 Jersey Royals 7.

Womens Competition: Group A winners Blaydon, Runners Up Bishop Burton College. Group B winners Metrodogs, Runners Up Selby. Third place play-off Selby 21 Bishop Burton College 10.