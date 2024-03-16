Tom Ratcliffe and Sam Dawson score two tries apiece as Scarborough RUFC win seventh game in a row

Sam Dawson scored two tries in Scarborough RUFC's 54-10 home win against Glossop.

Matty Jones’ side, who were knocked out of the Yorkshire Cup by Driffield last weekend, got off to the worst possible start when Lewis Winterbottom crashed over from close range for 5-0, writes Charlie Hopper.

In the 13th minute, Scarborough hit back with a converted try from Ratcliffe. He spotted a gap in the defence and cut through to score close to the posts.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was 14-5 just 10 minutes later when Ratcliffe broke through the line before offloading for Dawson to score directly under the posts.

Scarborough continued to push hard for their third of the match, but the Glossop defence held firm as the first half came to an end.

Jones’ side made a fast start to the second half and extended their lead even further in the 45th minute.

Dawson doubled his scoring tally as he picked the ball up from the back of the ruck and crashed over for 21-5.

The bonus point was secured just three minutes later, when Dawson and Ratcliffe linked up well before the latter finished off the move to make it 28-5.

Billy Parker powers his way through for the hosts. PHOTOS: ANDY STANDING

James Long then finished off a move in the corner before Tom Harrison came off the bench to score his side’s sixth try and extend their advantage to 40-5.

The visitors picked up their second try of the game in the 75th minute, when Kelvin Ojeaburu scored acrobatically in the corner for 40-10.

As the game headed towards the final stages both Joe Davies and skipper Drew Govier picked up converted tries of their own to round off a dominant performance at Silver Royd.

Scarborough are on the road this coming weekend as they travel to face rivals Bridlington, knowing that a triumph at Dukes Park could leave Jones’ troops on the verge of Regional Two North East safety.

James Long on the run for Scarborough RUFC.

SCARBOROUGH: 1. Ropeti Ropeti, 2. Jake Lyon, 3. Tom Read, 4. Phil Watson, 5. Will Leah, 6. Will Rennard, 7. Jordan Holloway, 8. Sam Dawson, 9. Jack Holt, 10. Tom Ratcliffe, 11. James Long, 12. Billy Parker, 13. Drew Govier, 14. Connor Ward, 15. Joe Davies.