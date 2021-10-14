Tom Ratcliffe expecting tough game for Scarborough RUFC at Old Brods

Tom Ratcliffe, right

Both sides come into this game having had a week off and the former skipper believes that the week off came at the perfect time.

Seasoned campaigner Ratcliffe said: “It’s always a tough game against Old Brods and they’ve got a sloped pitch, which makes it a very tough place to go and play.

“They’ve got some big forwards and they’ll definitely make life interesting for us.

“Five games in a row has taken its toll on a few bodies and the week off came at the right time for us and gave us a chance to recover.”

Ratcliffe has spent the last few weeks on the sideline with an injury, but is confident he’ll able to play a big part in Saturday’s game.

“I think I’ll be alright and good to go, I just have to get through this week and give it a go on Saturday.

“I don’t think I can watch any more games without being involved.”

Ratcliffe, who plays a pivotal part in Matty Jones’ side, is hoping to bounce back from the disappointing 20-8 North One East defeat at derby rivals Pocklington last time out.

He added: “Everyone was quite disappointed with the end result and I can’t fault the lads’ effort throughout the game.

“I just feel like we lacked in a few areas and we let ourselves down so we have to put them right and make sure that we are good enough on Saturday.”