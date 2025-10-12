Scarborough's Rufus Pollard spotted a gap in the Old Crocs defence and raced through to score under the points and give his side a 24-17 lead at the break. Photo by Charlie Hopper

Scarborough RUFC maintained their unbeaten start in Regional Two North East after they picked up a 38-27 win on the road at Old Crossleyans.

In the early October sunshine, it was Scarborough who made an encouraging start and were rewarded in the 10th minute when winger Archie Pickup collected the ball out wide and raced clear to score in the corner.

The lead then stretched to 12-0 on the midway point of the first-half when Joe Davies offloaded for Tom Harrison to run in a try close to the posts.

The home side, who are yet to register a win in the league, responded in emphatic style scoring back-to-back tries to take the lead for the first time.

Joe Davies scored a stunning try in Scarborough's win at Old Crossleyans. Photo by Charlie Hopper

First a powerful break from Subuleo Roji was finished off under the posts before Chris Vine capitalised on a defensive mistake to score to the left of the sticks.

Both sides continued to wrestle with the momentum and it was Scarborough who regained the lead courtesy of a stunning finish from Joe Davies before Old Crossleyans levelled the game up at 17-17 just minutes later.

The final action of an entertaining first-half came in the form of a try from Rufus Pollard, he spotted a gap in the defence and raced through to score under the points and give his side a 24-17 lead at the break.

The second half started in similar fashion with Scarborough enjoying a period of possession inside the Old Crossleyans half.

Aaron Wilson at full stretch for the visitors at a line-out. Photo by Charlie Hopper

In the 47th minute, completely against the run of play, the home side levelled up the game with an intercept try, Matthew Beswick showing his pace as he broke clear to score.

That was all the home side had to cheer about as Scarborough began to take full control of the game.

First Drew Govier scored in the 51st minute before Old Crossleyans responded with a penalty.

At 31-27, the referee was called into action, showing both George Banham and James Johnson a yellow card for high tackles.

Ollie Carroll scored the final try of the game in Scarborough's 38-27 win at Old Crossleyans. Photo by Charlie Hopper

With a two-man advantage, the visitors extended their lead to 38-27 when Ollie Carroll reached to dive on the ball as it rolled towards the touchline.

The final stages were played in an ill-tempered manner as the home side’s frustrations boiled over.

Scarborough welcome second-placed Pocklington to Silver Royd next weekend.