Visitors Pocklington edged out by Yorkshire One title rivals North Ribblesdale

Matty Downes in action for Pocklington earlier this season. Photo by Andy Nelson

Yorkshire One’s big game lived up to its billing as top two, North Ribblesdale and Pocklington, went at it hammer and tongs at Settle before Ribb edged home 19-12.

Both sides have scored tries for fun all campaign; but 2025’s first match produced a dogfight that could have gone either way, Pock doing more attacking but Ribb’s defence winning the day, writes Phil Gilbank.

Ribb stretched Pock early on, before the visitors broke out to take the lead on the quarter hour. Pock’s driving maul rumbled left, then Harry Matthew’s well-judged crosskick found Flynn Sangwin on his wrong wing to flip inside for brother Louis to score wide right, Christian Pollock converting.

Pollock’s interception as Ribb pressed saved Pocklington, however, his penalty flew wide when illegally halted.

Ribb have star-studded backs, but the Pock threequarters tackled tigerishly and the homesters reverted to lineout catch and drives, crossing at the third attempt for 7-7.

Pock came again with another pack drive, replacement Matty Downes smashed into midfield then quick hands right sent wing Jed Jackson sprinting over for the half-time lead.

Pocklington resumed the offensive from the restart, but Ribblesdale held firm and took play to the other end for a close-range try and 14-12.

The pivotal moment came midway through the half; Pock’s forwards laying siege to the home line but unable to find a way through, and Ribb breaking away for another forward’s try.

Pocklington battered again throughout the closing stages, but Ribb’s defence again stood firm for victory.

Pock are back at home to Bridlington on Saturday, ko 2.15pm.

