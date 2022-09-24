Tom Ratcliffe in action at Malton

In the West Yorkshire sunshine, it was Matty Jones’ side who took the lead courtesy of Tom Ratcliffe, who made easy work of a penalty in front of the posts.

The lead lasted for ten minutes before the home side scored the game’s first try through Dec Brereton.

Noah Hawkins made light work of the conversion for 7-3.

Tom Ratcliffe kicked the winning penalty for Scarborough RUFC at Morley on Saturday

Morley then doubled their advantage in the 26th minute, with Nick Green crashing over from close range for another converted try.

Hawkins was called into action again three minutes late with a well worked solo try.

The scrum-half ran along the touchline before dinking the ball over the defence and collecting to score. He failed to add the extras, but his side had a comfortable 19-3 lead.

On the brink of half-time, Scarborough gave themselves a lifeline with a try from winger Dan Boyes.

Matty Jones

After building up the phases close to the line, the ball was moved wide, and Boyes crossed over in the corner for 19-8.

The second half started in the best possible fashion with Ratcliffe kicking a penalty to reduce the deficit between the two sides.

The deficit was then cut even further in the 52nd minute thanks to an unconverted try by skipper Drew Govier. Prop Nathan Spink had come close moments earlier, but Govier managed to collect the ball and spin through the tackles to score for 19-16.

The home side were then reduced to 14 men in the 56th minute after captain Harrison Baylis was given a yellow card following an altercation with Chris Purdy. Ratcliffe kicked the resulting penalty to bring the game level at 19-19.

Scarborough then retook the lead with 20 minutes to go, once again from the boot of Ratcliffe to set up an exciting finish. With Jones’ side now on the back foot, the defence was called into action but stood firm to give his side a much-needed victory.