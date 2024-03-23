Visitors Scarborough RUFC edge past Bridlington to boost hopes of beating relegation

Billy Parker looks to evade a couple of Brid players. PHOTOS: ANDY STANDING

With a strong wind blowing across Dukes Park, the home side made a quick start and took the lead inside the opening five minutes, writes Charlie Hopper.

Playing the advantage, Harvey Morrison collected the ball and went over from close range. Josh Stanyon failed to add the extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In search of an immediate response, Matty Jones’ side had a lengthy period on the front foot with only a series of errors preventing them from scoring a try of their own.

Jake Lyon in action during Scarborough's win at Brid.

In the 26th minute, the game was brought level through a try from skipper Drew Govier.

He found a gap in the defence and crashed over, Tom Ratcliffe’s conversion was pulled wide of the posts.

On the brink of half-time, Scarborough were presented with the perfect opportunity to take the lead for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The phases were built close to the Bridlington line before Govier doubled his tally with a try under the posts. Ratcliffe added the extras to give his side a 12-5 lead going into the break.

A pair of Bridlington players halt Connor Ward.

The second half started in similar fashion with Jones’ side on the front foot and looking to extend their lead.

Despite a dominating start to the half, the score remained the same with neither side able to take their chances.

With 10 minutes to go, Bridlington winger Will Watts was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being a man down, the home side were the next to score with a try from William Faoagali in the 73rd minute, the prop smashed over from close range.

Stalwart Phil Watson tries to force his way during the win at Dukes Park.

Stanyon’s conversion drifted wide of the posts to leave his side trailing 12-10 as the game headed into the final minutes.

Scarborough were then reduced to 14 themselves, with Sam Roderick shown a yellow card.

As the clock ticked into the red, Scarborough won the ball back on the halfway line before Ratcliffe smashed the ball into touch to give his side a thrilling win.

The win puts Scarborough three points ahead of Bridlington and Old Crossleyans as the season heads into the final weekend.