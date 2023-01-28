Visitors Scarborough RUFC edged out in thrilling finale at Old Brodleians

Tom Harrison scored the second try for visitors Scarborough RUFC at Old Brodleians on Saturday afternoon

It was an even start between both sides, with penalties spoiling the early exchanges, but it was the home side who took the advantage in the 10th minute, writes Charlie Hopper.

Loketi Manu weaved through the tackles to break clear and score to the left of the posts, Matty Briggs kicked the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

Brods continued their dominance and doubled their lead in the 25th minute, the lineout was collected and mauled over the try line. Briggs added the extras for 14-0.

Jake Lyon

The visitors registered their first points of the afternoon as the in-form Jake Lyon bundled over from close range for an unconverted try after pressure had been applied.

On the stroke of half-time, new recruit Ropeti Ropeti almost gave himself a dream debut but dropped the ball on his way to the line.

The second half started with Scarborough on top, repeatedly asking questions of the Brods defence.

But completely against the run of play, the home side stretched their lead even further. Briggs made light work of the penalty for 17-5.

The Silver Royd outfit looked to hit straight back but winger James Long was tackled into touch on his way to the try line.

In the space of two minutes, Scarborough were reduced to 13 men. First, Nico Zinzan picked up a harsh yellow card for preventing a quick penalty before Ropeti was shown a red card for a high tackle.

This didn’t halt the momentum and Tom Harrison put his side within a score of their opposition. Tom Ratcliffe broke through out wide before finding Harrison and the scrumhalf ran the ball in under the posts. Ratcliffe added the extras for 17-12.

In the 79th minute, the game was still finely in the balance before Scarborough went agonisingly close.

Full-back Joe Davies broke out wide, cut inside, offloaded to Joe Marshall and just as the centre was close to scoring he tripped in the mud and the ball fell away from him.