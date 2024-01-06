Visitors Scarborough RUFC impress despite 26-22 loss on the road at Morley

Scarborough RUFC made a losing start to 2024, as Morley edged them out 26-22, despite dominating for large parts of the game.

Scarborough's Jake Lyon prepares for a scrum in the loss at Morley.

Visitors Scarborough welcomed club stalwarts Tom Ratcliffe and Billy Parker to the side and got off to the ideal start as they raced into a 10-0 lead, writes Charlie Hopper.

First Ratcliffe was called into action to kick the penalty before prop Ropeti Ropeti finished off a lovely team move to put his side further ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winger Oliver Briggs then came close to bagging a try of his own, but he was bundled into touch just inches away from the Morley line.

Ropeti Ropeti runs into a tackle at Morley. PHOTOS BY CHARLIE HOPPER

The hosts squandered two penalty kicks before adding a converted try, Logan Wakefield broke clear of the tackles and scored to the left of the posts.

Morley were back on the attack again and took the lead for the first-time courtesy of Theo Tyrer.

The centre found a gap in the defence and scored directly under the posts for 14-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the stroke of half-time, Ratcliffe worked the ball along the line for Ropeti to collect and score, but the referee adjudged that the ball had drifted forward.

Tom Makin looks for options during the 26-22 loss on the road at Morley.

The second half got off to a frustrating start when the home side extended their lead to 21-10 courtesy of a penalty try.

Noah Hawkins looked set to collect Tyrer’s kick through but was brought down close to the line. Briggs was shown a yellow card for the tackle.

Scarborough came roaring back and skipper Drew Govier went close before Ratcliffe bagged his second try of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took the penalty and bundled his way over to give his side hope. In the 67th minute, the impressive Tyrer continued his fine form with a breakaway try to further extend the lead.

Billy Parker and Jake Lyon tackling for the visitors in Saturday's match.

At 26-15, Jones’ side went in search of a way back into the game and were given a man advantage when a head-on-head tackle from Kiru Brown, saw the Morley man receive a yellow card.

With the man advantage, Scarborough scored their third try of the match after Ratcliffe had dinked a crossfield kick over to Marshall, for the centre to collect and score in the corner. Ratcliffe added the extras to reduce the deficit to 26-22.

Jamie Silkstone was shown a red card for kicking Marshall when he scored, and it left his side with 13 men.