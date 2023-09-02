Visitors Scarborough RUFC impress despite opening-day defeat at Dronfield

Skipper Drew Govier scored an early try in Scarborough's opening day loss at Dronfield.

In the absence of Head Coach Matty Jones, Phil Stewart and Phil Watson took charge of the team, and they watched their side get off to a rapid start courtesy of Drew Govier, writes Charlie Hopper.

Tom Harrison did well to win the ball back in the ruck before Govier collected and ran the length of the pitch to score.

Dronfield hit straight back courtesy of a try from winger Mahmid to level up the match at 5-5.

Will Rennard takes a breather.

Scarborough then fell further behind following back-to-back tries from Marshall and Steade as they extended their advantage to 19-5.

On the brink of half-time, Scarborough applied the pressure but a breakaway try from Mahmid gave his side a 26-5 advantage going into the break.

The second half started in frantic fashion with the home team reduced to 13 men as two Dronfield players were shown yellow cards in the space of five minutes.

Scarborough made the advantage count as Kyle Winton bundled over the line to reduce the deficit to 26-10.

Winton doubled his tally eight minutes later with another well taken try from close range. Harrison added the extras to leave his side trailing 26-17.

The momentum continued to be firmly in the Silver Royd outfits favour until a pass, deep in the Dronfield half, was intercepted by Steade and he ran the length of the field to score under the posts.

Dronfield were then forced to spend the last 10 minutes of the match with 14 men after a third player was shown a yellow card.

Jake Lyon came agonisingly close to scoring a try of his own in the 73rd minute but it was winger James Long who registered Scarborough’s fourth try of the afternoon.

He picked up the ball out wide and scored in the corner. Harrison’s conversion sailed wide of the posts for 33-22.

The final action of a pulsating match came in the form of a third breakaway try for Dronfield to give the home side a 40-22 victory.