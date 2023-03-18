Visitors Scarborough RUFC lose 33-7 at Regional One North East champions Pontefract

Joe Davies, pictured in action for Scarborough RUFC last season, scored their try at Pontefract on Saturday.

On a rainy afternoon at Moor Lane, Matty Jones’ side arrived at the league leaders in hope of spoiling the promotion party, but his side got off to the worst possible start, writes Charlie Hopper.

In the third minute, the Pontefract scum picked up momentum and Number 8 Sam Millard collected the ball and bundled over.

Fly-half Liam Kay added the extras.

The home side then found themselves playing with 14 men after Jack Beddis made a late tackle on Joel Little and received the games only yellow card.

But Scarborough didn’t make the advantage count and found themselves 12-0 down in the 16th minute, the ball was flung wide, and Millard collected to double his scoring tally.

It was soon 19-0, with Millard completing a hat-trick, after powering through the Scarborough defence to put his side on the brink of a vital bonus point.

The final scoring action of the first half came in the form of a converted try from Millard to stretch his side’s lead to 26-0.

Scarborough responded well in the second half and went close in the 53rd minute but a knock-on halted the progress. They continued to show fight and got their reward just four minutes later.

Winger Joe Davies kicked the ball along the floor before collecting and scoring to the left of the posts. He stepped up and added the extras for 26-7.

The chance of an unlikely comeback were squashed six minutes later after Pontefract ran in their fifth try of the match, full-back Richard Dedicoat running a strong line, collecting the ball and finding a gap to run in under the posts for 33-7.

Scarborough continued to push hard late on and went close through both Jake Lyon and Will Vasey but neither player could find their way over the line.

The win means Pontefract are crowned Regional Two North East champions, pipping Moortown to the title.