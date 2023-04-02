Euan Govier, in action earlier this season, scored the first try in Scarborough's cup loss at Percy Park

Matty Jones’ side soon found themselves 3-0 down courtesy of an Ash Smith penalty, Scarborough levelled minutes later when Tom Harrison slotted an easy penalty, writes Charlie Hopper.

In the 12th minute Park scored their first try, their driving maul picked up momentum and crashed over the line to lead 8-3.

Jones’ side struggled to find a way through a well drilled Park defence, and the hosts extended their lead further to 13-3 in the 26th minute, the winger collecting out wide and crossing over.

Scarborough skipper Drew Govier scored their second try at Percy Park

In the 32nd minute, Harrison kicked a second penalty to leave his side trailing 13-6 at the break.

Scarborough started the second half in the best possible fashion as Euan Govier collected the ball and took it close to the line before being bundled over to score and unconverted try in the corner.

Jones’ side conceded a soft penalty on halfway and let the home side back in to cross over from close range to make it 20-11.

The Park fly-half was required again just minutes later after a forward pass was missed by the referee and they broke up field to score out wide for 25-11.

On the verge of an exit, Scarborough came roaring back with a converted try of their own, skipper Drew Govier cutting through the defence with ease to score.

Park responded with a penalty before second-row Will Rennard took his side within a score of an unlikely win, he received the ball and crashed through a tiring defence for 28-23.

Scarborough pushed hard late on but couldn’t find a last minute try and fell to a defeat.