Visitors Scarborough RUFC rise from the ashes to win at Phoenix

Scarborough RUFC returned to winning ways in stunning fashion as they scored three second-half tries to beat Doncaster Phoenix 35-30 at Castle Park on Saturday afternoon.

Club stalwarts Tom Ratcliffe and Tom Harrison returned to Matty Jones’ side and they made a positive impact but struggled to break through a resolute defence, writes Charlie Hopper.

Having weathered an early storm, Phoenix turned defence into attack to score the game’s first try in the 16th minute, Lonny Fenton broke through the tackles before scoring close to the posts for 7-0.

The lead doubled just five minutes later, having collected the line-out, the hosts worked the ball close to the try-line before scoring. Tom O’Brien added the extras for 14-0.

O’Brien was called into action again and kept his 100% record from the kicking tee when he kicked a penalty for 17-0.

Scarborough then wrestled back the momentum and went close through Will Rennard before Phoenix scrum-half George Hotchen was shown a yellow card a few minutes later.

Aiming to capitalise on the extra man, Aaron Wilson broke through the tackles to score his side’s first try, Ollie Carroll kicked the extras for 17-7.

The final action of the half came in the form of an O’Brien penalty, giving his side a comfortable lead at the break.

Both sides exchanged early penalties at the start of the second half before Phoenix were reduced to 14 with Quinn Leggott shown a yellow card.

The momentum then began to swing in Scarborough’s favour, and they scored two quickfire tries to leave them trailing 23-22. First Joe Davies finished off a brilliant move in the corner before Jake Lyon bundled over from close range.

With the game on a knife edge, Carroll kicked a penalty in the 69th minute to give his side the lead for the first time.

In the 70th minute, Scarborough looked to have completed an unlikely comeback when Ratcliffe intercepted a pass, ran the length of the pitch before celebrating in style.

There was still time for late drama, however, with Lyon and Harrison shown yellow cards and Sam Bottomley scoring a converted try to leave his side trailing 32-30 with less than 60 seconds remaining.

The resulting kick-off was collected but Jordan Holloway won a turnover penalty, and Carroll added the three points to make sure of the points.

Scarborough have a free Saturday before they welcome Pontefract to Silver Royd in two weeks’ time.