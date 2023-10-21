Visitors Scarborough RUFC slip to 48-12 defeat on the road at Rochdale

Will Rennard is halted by Rochdale in the 48-12 loss for Scarborough.

Matty Jones’ side were looking to continue their recent upturn in form but found his side on the back foot from the referee’s whistle, writes Charlie Hopper.

The home side should have opened the scoring in the second minute of the match but a forward pass came to Scarborough’s rescue.

Rochdale didn’t have long to wait before taking the lead after they worked the ball wide and scored the game’s first converted try to go 7-0 ahead.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonty Holloway in action for Scarborough. PHOTOS BY ANDY STANDING

Visitors Scarborough came fighting back in the 15th minute but Joe Marshall was brought down close to the home side’s line before the ball was turned over.

The lead was doubled to 14-0 before the 20-minute mark, as Rochdale began building the phases before scoring in the corner.

Will Rennard was then shown the game’s first yellow card after an accidental offside and Rochdale made the man advantage count, scoring three unanswered tries before the half-time break.

Collins and Howard scored before the winger went over to give his side a commanding 33-0 lead at the interval.

Will Mann powers on for the visitors at Rochdale.

Heading into the second half and the Silver Royd outfit came out firing and swiftly reduced the deficit to 33-12.

First, they were awarded a penalty try, then returning stalwart Tom Ratcliffe weaved through the Lancastrians’ defence to score a try.

But Rochdale soon put an end to Scarborough’s momentum and put the game to bed in the 60th minute.

They scored three unconverted tries to extend their advantage to 48-12, with no further points scored after this spree by the hosts.

Scarborough's Joe Marshall shows his pace.

The final action of a frustrating afternoon came in the form of a red card for prop Ropeti Ropeti, after he was involved in an off-the-ball incident.