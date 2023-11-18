Visitors Scarborough RUFC slip to a 12-10 defeat at basement club Glossop

Scarborough RUFC’s winless run continued as they were edged out 12-10 by struggling Glossop in a game that saw both teams finish the match with 13 players.

Jake Lyon scored Scarborough's try at Glossop.

In need of a big win, Matty Jones’ side made an ideal start to the match with a try in the second minute from Jake Lyon, writes Charlie Hopper.

The prop charged down a clearance kick and scored to give his side a 7-0 lead.

Glossop responded with a penalty in the sixth minute. Tom Dearnaley kicked his side’s second penalty after Scarborough were penalised for holding on at the ruck.

In the 31st minute, Jordan Holloway offloaded to Tom Makin, who looked to have broken through, but the ball was knocked-on.

The final action of a nervy first half came in the form of a penalty for Scarborough. Joe Davies stepped up to give his side a 10-6 lead at the break.

The home side made a fast start to the second half and added their third penalty kick of the game to trail by just a point.

In the 66th minute, Scarborough were reduced to 14 men when Euan Govier was shown a red card for a head-on-head collision.

Dearnaley kicked the penalty to make it 12-10.

The hosts were then reduced to 14 men when the winger was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on Jonty Holloway.

Both sides were then reduced to 13 as Tom Read and a Glossop man were shown yellow cards in the closing moments.

Scarborough had a golden chance to snatch a win, but the hosts won the ball back and kicked it out to earn their first win of the season.