Whitby Maroons skipper Gordon Bland

Sedgefield kicked a penalty before captain Gordon Bland’s try put Whitby 7-3 ahead, the conversion from Stu Gregson.

The visitors extended the lead through winger Aaron Jones’ try before Sedgefield hit back to make it 12-10 at half-time.

Whitby started the second half poorly, Sedgefield putting themselves 20-12 ahead through a quick unconverted try and penalty.

The Maroons struck back when Craig Smith crossed in the corner to move within a point, but again Sedgefield hit back and made it 25-19.

A well-worked line-out move put Connor Clements over in the corner and this seemed to have given Whitby the win before a last-minute penalty broke the visitors’ hearts with a 28-26 loss.

The prior game saw the Maroons claim a superb 20-17 home win against Seaham.

The visitors scored a converted try straight from the kick-off, but Whitby winger Aaron Jones replied instantly with an unconverted try.

On 20 minutes the visitors scored another try to make it 14-5,then the hosts hit back with a Gregson penalty.

Just before half-time Seaham scored an unconverted try to make it 17-8.

After the break, Bland’s superb break set up Jones’ second try, Gregson adding a great conversion. Returning winger Lewis Brearley beat two defenders on his way to the line for a brilliant try, giving Whitby the win.