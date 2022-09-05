Whitby Maroons get season off to a winning start at home to Barnard Castle

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Reeves scored two tries in the home win against Barnard Castle

Whitby kicked off against the wind in the first half and took an early lead with George Reeves crossing from close range with Stu Gregson adding the extras to make the score 7-0 early on, writes Bruce Reed.

Whitby continued their rich vein of form with another powerful scrummaging effort from the home forwards putting number 8 Liam Swalwell in space to score again, which Gregson converted to make it 14-0 within the first 15 minutes.

Barnard Castle began to find their feet in the game and they crossed in the corner to make the score 14-5 with 10 minutes left in the half.

Whitby came back strongly and captain Gordon Bland was on the end of a well worked move to put the Maroons 21-5 ahead.

Whitby scored off the kick off with a well worked move down the left wing put centre Reeves to make the score 26-5 at half-time with the try bonus point already secured.

In a much more subdued second half both sides struggled to exert any authority.

Whitby did manage to cross with a fine individual score from full-back Gregson before captain Bland scored on the back of a well worked maul to push the score to 40-5 before Barnard Castle crossed to make the final score 40-10.

Whitby will kick off their away campaign this Saturday when they travel to Bishop Auckland.