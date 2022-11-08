Whitby Maroons score a second-half try in their 55-5 defeat of Wallsend

Whitby started playing against a strong wind and uphill so the first half would be a test.

The first five minutes were a tight affair with both sides struggling to keep hold of the ball in the wet conditions before Whitby managed to assert pressure down the left wing saw Jack Reeves cross in the corner to put the hosts 7-0 early on.

Whitby continued their control when a smart driving line out put number 8 Liam Swalwell over in the corner to make the score 12-0.

The hosts’ dream start continued when centre George Reeves was on the end of a well-worked backs move to make it 17-0.

Whitby's first quarter blitz was completed when captain Gordon Bland chased down a neat box kick to put the score to 22-0.

The hosts had to work hard to keep the score 22-0 at half-time

The Maroons turned around to now play with the elements and initially struggled to make the advantage count before some individual brilliance from full-back Stu Gregson saw Whitby 29-0 ahead.

A brilliant kick chase from Whitby's defence saw a turnover in the Wallsend 22 allowed Nathan Kaz to cross after some neat interplay saw Kaz cross in the corner to put Whitby 36-0 up.

The hosts asserted themselves with smart play from both forwards and backs gave Sam Webster the chance to dummy and go and allow Whitby to go 43-0 up with 15 minutes to go.

From the kick-off Whitby broke quickly down the left wing and Swalwell crossed for his second of the day to put the Maroons 48-0 up.

Wallsend kept their heads and crossed for an unconverted try to make the score 48-5.

Whitby deservedly had the last say when a turned over scrum gave Swalwell the chance to score from 20 yards with a converted try leaving the final score 55-5.

