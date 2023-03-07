Whitby Maroons power to win against Ashington to end home campaign on a high note

After a difficult Counties 2 Durham & Northumberland season Whitby were hoping to end their home season on a high with a victory against their visitors who sat in third place in the league, writes Bruce Reed.

Whitby started the first half playing into the wind against the slope, and the Maroons started well maintaining possession and playing the majority of the game in the Ashington 22.

The pressure eventually told when captain Gordon Bland kicked off the scoring with a try converted by Stu Gregson making the score 7-0 early on.

Whitby Maroons claimed a superb home win against Ashington on Saturday.

Ashington hit back quickly to score in the corner quickly to make the score 7-5.

Whitby enjoyed a period of domination in the 22 before Gregson sliced through the defence from close range to score and convert his own try to make the score 14-5 at half-time.

The Maroons kicked off the second half now playing with the elements this meant Whitby were able to control the territorial battle pinning the Ashington back line into their own half before some neat footwork from Gregson put him over in the corner for an unconverted try to put the hosts 19-5 up.

Whitby continued their dominance with lock forward Kai Dring barging his way over for another converted try to make the score 26-5 before prop forward Nathan Kaz picked a great line to cross untouched to make the final score 33-5.

Man of the Match: Gordon Bland.