The scorer of Whitby’s second try was Stu Gregson in the 27-22 home loss to local rivals Redcar on Saturday PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Both sides played without the number 11 shirt and observed a minute’s silence in memory Evesham winger Jack Jeffery who tragically died last week at the age of 27, writes Bruce Reed.

Whitby kicked off with the wind in the first half.

Redcar quickly worked to the wing and scored a quick break away try to put the away side 5-0 up.

Whitby’s man of the match Anth Craig

Whitby came back strongly with a scrum asserting dominance through the front row of Sam Wilson, Jacob Hutchinson and Bruce Reed working over the opposition, allowing opportunities for home backs to make the most territorial dominance. =

With Craig Smith and Stu Gregson crossing in quick succession from neat moves to put Whitby 14-5 up.

Redcar came back and scored again to put the score to 14-12.

Whitby’s set piece once again created an opportunity for Connor Clements to score and put the scoreline at 19-12 and a quick penalty for Redcar made the score 19-15 at half time.

Whitby turned around again and once again started terribly with Redcar scoring another try to put Redcar 20-19 up after the referee had missed a knock-on in the build-up.

The match continued at a breathless pace for the next 20 minutes with flanker Anth Craig, who was man of the match, coming to the fore with some great technical work at the breakdown and line-out to keep Whitby in the game.

Redcar scored on the break to put the score out to 27-19 with 20 minutes left.

Whitby spent the remainder of the match in the Redcar 22 but only managed to convert a penalty to make the final score 27-22.

Man of the Match: Anth Craig.