Whitby Maroons secure home win against Sedgefield
Whitby RUFC Maroons earned a 38-13 home Counties 2 Durham & Northumberland win against Sedgefield.
Whitby kicked off playing against the conditions for the first half, writes Bruce Reed.
Sedgefield started brightly with their experienced pack forcing several penalties before scoring a well worked driving maul to lead 0-7 in the opening 10 minutes.
Whitby hit back almost immediately for a quick penalty from Stu Gregson to make it 3-7.
Sedgefield kicked two penalties to put the score to 3-13 before George Reeves crossed under the posts to make the score 10-13 at half-time with Whitby still faltering.
Whitby started the second half well with quick tries from captain Gordon Bland and rookie Tom Coomber put the score quickly to 24-13.
The game became stop start with both teams struggling to put their stamp on the bad tempered nature of the game.
Whitby still managed to score two tries through a charge down from Craig Smith and Luke Brown to make the score 36-13.