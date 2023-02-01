Whitby Maroons man of the match Gordon Bland

Whitby kicked off playing against the conditions for the first half, writes Bruce Reed.

Sedgefield started brightly with their experienced pack forcing several penalties before scoring a well worked driving maul to lead 0-7 in the opening 10 minutes.

Whitby hit back almost immediately for a quick penalty from Stu Gregson to make it 3-7.

Sedgefield kicked two penalties to put the score to 3-13 before George Reeves crossed under the posts to make the score 10-13 at half-time with Whitby still faltering.

Whitby started the second half well with quick tries from captain Gordon Bland and rookie Tom Coomber put the score quickly to 24-13.

The game became stop start with both teams struggling to put their stamp on the bad tempered nature of the game.