Craig Smith scored the Maroons' only try

Whitby took the long trip up to Tyneside to face mid table Gateshead, writes Bruce Reed.

After several late dropouts Whitby were left with an empty bench to start with only a bare XV.

Whitby kicked off with the wind and quickly gained the advantage with the physical size advantage, and the Maroons kept up the pressure.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a tight match neither side was able to create any clear-cut chances for the first 20 minutes before centre Alf Jacobs broke away and fed the ball to winger Craig Smith who paced over to score in the corner to make the score 5-0.

The half evened up and Gateshead worked their way into the visitors' half for the first time, but a strong defensive front kept Whitby ahead at the break.

Whitby turned round at half time and the second half was a much tighter affair with neither side able to create and maintain any pressure.

After a mix-up in defence Gateshead pounced on a loose ball to and score in the corner to make the score level.

Gateshead then came back quickly and scored again to make the score 10-5 to the hosts.

The visitors came back into the game and were close to scoring before the referee inexplicably cut the half short on 70 minutes leading to much consternation in the Whitby ranks.