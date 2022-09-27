Stu Gregson in action for Whitby Maroons

The Maroons headed north in the hope of recording their first away win since February 2020.

With several players missing Whitby started with a re-shuffled side.

Whitby started well with centre Stu Gregson adding two penalties in in the first 15 minutes to put Whitby out to a 6-0 lead early on.

The match continued in a tight affair with defence on top for both sides.

North Shields kicked a penalty to cut the lead to 6-3.

Whitby came back and had a period of dominance from which Stu Gregson converted another penalty to make the score 9-3.

North Shields made a neat break down the blindside to score an unconverted try on the stroke of half time to make the score 9-8 to the visitors.

Whitby kicked off the second half with defence on top again. Both sides struggled to put any pressure on in attack whilst some ferocious tackles putting North Shields on the back foot.

Winger Aaron Jones waltzed his way through from 30 yards to make the score 16-8 with a Stu Gregson conversion putting Whitby more than one score clear.

North Shields managed to kick a penalty to make the score 16-11.

Whitby held out a spirited last 10 minutes from the home side to secure the 16-11 win.