Whitby Maroons battle it out with North Shields. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

With several key players missing Whitby knew that they would have to be at their best to get a result against Shields, writes Bruce Reed.

The match started with Whitby playing with the elements and after a breathless opening five minutes North Shields’ Will Forster kicked a penalty to make the score 0-3.

Whitby hit back almost immediately with a quick taken tap penalty allowing captain Gordon Bland to cross untouched from 50 metres out with a conversion kicked by Stu Gregson to make the score 7-3.

The hosts hold off a North Shields player.

Whitby then played the next 15 minutes in the North Shields 22 when a clearance from the visitors was played by veteran Oliver Roberts who dummied to score a converted try to make the score 14-3.

Shields had the final say in the half as Jonathan Kelmsley powered over from a ruck to make the half-time score 14-10 after Forster’s conversion.

Whitby turned around and started well with two smartly-taken tries by Lewis Brearley and Stu Gregson, the latter converting his own try making the score 26-10 at the hour mark.

North Shields came back with two late tries. On 65 minutes Shields sprung into life. Going through phases moving the ball left to right - eventually Josh Ramsey going through to score and unconverted try to make it 26-15.

Whitby RFC claimed a 26-22 home win against North Shields.

With five minutes to go, Ricki Hasnip broke through the hosts’ line and put away John Lee for the try. This was converted by Forster to makei it 26-22.

In the last minute Shields looked like they’d snatched victory when Andy Miller bombed down the left wing, just stopped a couple of metres short of the line by the home side.

In a close match Whitby deserved the win and will hope to finish the season strongly in their last three matches, starting at home to Ashington this Saturday, followed by trips to Barnard Castle and Seaham on March 11 and 18 respectively.

The match sponsors were Halls Builders and man of the match was awarded to Stu Gregson.