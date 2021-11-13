Wilson steers Scarborough RUFC to 64-10 win against Consett

Scarborough RUFC v Consett Photo by Richard Ponter

Matty Jones’ side made the ideal start to the afternoon with a try in the second minute, writes Charlie Hopper.

The Consett defence struggled to contain the attack and Wilson registered his first try of the game. Tom Ratcliffe added the extras for a 7-0 lead.

The lead was extended further just four minutes later when fullback Jonty Holloway collected the ball on the wing and weaved inside the defence to continue his sides impressive start.

The visitors, who are currently lingering in 12th position, reduced the gap with a penalty from Nick Cook to leave his side trailing 12-3.

The returning Sam Dawson added his name onto the scoresheet in the 15th minute, when he powered over from close range for an unconverted try.

Scarborough continued to take full control of the game with a converted try on the brink of half-time from Euan Govier.

There was still time to stretch the lead even further as Wilson scored his second of the game from close range. Ratcliffe added the extras, to leave his side leading 31-3 at the interval.

The second half started in frustrating fashion, when Euan Govier was shown a red card for a high tackle on Carl Anderson.

The Consett man then took to his feet and threw a punch at Govier to join the Scarborough man off the field.

Following a lengthy period stuck on their own line, Jones’ side added to their lead in the 60th minute. They broke through the line and Carlos Roberts offloaded to Ratcliffe who scored an unconverted try for a 36-3 lead.

The visitors hit back with a well worked try in the corner. Connor Baker touching down, with Cook adding the extras.

The final ten minutes saw the Silver Royd outfit run in four tries as they blew their opposition away.

First, Wilson completed his hat-trick when he broke clear of the defence for a converted try.

In the 75th minute, winger Harry Domett used his quick feet to skip through and offload to Carlos Roberts, who scored another converted try for Scarborough.

Wilson’s incredible afternoon was to get even better in the 78th minute when he scored under the posts for a 57-10 lead.

The final action of the clash came when Domett collected the ball out wide, he dinked it over the defence for Roberts to collect and offload to Aaron Thomson for the hooker to score.

Scarborough are on the road next weekend, with a tough trip to Morpeth as Matty Jones’ side attempt to make it four wins from the last four games.

Scarborough: 1 Joe Nellist 2. Aaron Thomson 3. Charlie Cartwright 4. Will Rennard 5. Phil Watson 6. Euan Govier 7. Edward Hopper 8. Drew Govier © 9. Carlos Roberts 10. Tom Ratcliffe 11. Harry Domett 12. Aaron Wilson 13. Tom Makin 14. James Long 15. Jonty Holloway