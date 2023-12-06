Woodhouse Grange has made another major signing for the forthcoming cricket season in ex-Derbyshire and Durham batsman, Lee Goddard.

Following quick bowler Freddie Collins and batsman Tommy Hudson switching from Sheriff Hutton Bridge to Woodhouse, experienced Goddard is joining the Sutton-on-Derwent outfit, writes Phil Gilbank.

All three live in East Yorkshire, and though Goddard has been piling up the runs for the past decade with Bradford League’s New Farnley, he developed an affinity closer to home where his son plays for the all conquering Woodhouse Under-11 team.

Woodhouse skipper, James Finch, welcomed Goddard saying: “Lee is a player that is really well respected in Yorkshire cricketing circles and rightly so, he’ been a top player for a long time, we are delighted to sign him for 2024 and beyond.

“Lee will be a huge asset to the club, bringing undoubted class and a ton of experience that should help our younger batsmen develop.

“It’s great that Lee and his son are both now Woodhouse Grange players, adding to a long line of families playing at the club. Welcome Godders, it’s great to have you on board.”

Goddard was with Derbyshire CCC 2003-2007 before moving to Durham for two seasons, where he smashed the North-East county’s fastest first-class fifty off just 32 balls against Sri Lanka A - one ball quicker than Ian Botham's previous record.

He then decided to combine cricket with work, subsequently playing as a semi-pro in the Bradford League and with minor counties Northumberland.

While the rest of us are shivering in arctic temperatures in Yorkshire, a trio of young Woodhouse Grange CC cricketers have been clocking up runs and wickets galore in the sunshine Down Under.

Harry Gamble is in Victoria with South Barwon CC and followed up a couple of half-centuries with a tremendous 137 in a Geelong League game.