World Rugby Player of the Year Zoe Aldcroft handed home-town honour by Scarborough Mayor

A civic reception for England Rugby star Zoe Aldcroft, pictured, Cllr Tony Randerson, left and Scarborough Mayor, Cilr Eric Broadbent, presenting Zoe with a gift Photo by Richard Ponter

The former Scarborough RUFC ace has excelled in the past few seasons for England and last year was crowned as the World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year.

Aldcroft returned from injury to help England win their fourth successive Six Nations last month, and the Red Roses are now setting their sights on securing World Cup glory in New Zealand this Autumn.

The second row, who plays her club rugby for Gloucester- Hartpury, attended the civic reception in her honour at Scarborough Town Hall with her parents.

Councillor Eric Broadbent, Mayor of the borough of Scarborough, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Zoe and her parents to town hall.

“We’ve been keen to formally recognise and celebrate her amazing career success to date. To be crowned World Rugby Women’s 15s player of the year just a few seasons after joining the national team is a fantastic achievement.

“We are very proud of Zoe as an export of Scarborough and the fact she is an inspiration for so many girls and young women who have set their sights on a professional sporting career.”

Scarborough Borough Council Sports Development manager Matt Hewison Tweeted: “It was a pleasure to welcome Zoe Aldcroft , her family and representatives of Scarborough RUFC to the Town Hall today to recognise her World Womens Player of the Year award. Zoe received an inscribed glass memento from the Mayor of the borough of Scarborough.”

