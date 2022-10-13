Zoe Aldcroft of England breaks a tackle to score a try during the Rugby World Cup 2021 win for England against Fiji at Eden Park (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The Scarborough star is shaping as a key figure for Simon Middleton’s side in New Zealand, and she started in fine style with a try in England’s record 84-19 opening win against Fiji .The Red Roses’ next game is against France this Saturday, 8am kick-off.

Alphonsi compared Aldcroft’s impact to that of a fellow loose forward who planted the English flag on top of the rugby world.

She said: “She reminds me a little bit of Richard Hill, if I was going to compare her to a men’s player. Hill would do so much work and he made such a difference to the outcome of the England men’s team in 2003, but sometimes wouldn’t always get all the plaudits for it.

“Zoe is very similar to that. She can play second row or back row, is deceptively quick and gets involved and you can see her around the backs.

“Most forwards would be out their comfort zone being out there, but she takes to it like a duck to water. She’s also very smart in terms of her knowledge. She knows her set piece, she’s a lineout leader.”

Aldcroft succeeded team-mate Emily Scarratt as World Rugby 15s Player of the Year after a superb 2021, presented with the award by Alphonsi.

“Zoe’s game is onwards and upwards,” added Alphonsi.

“If I look at the England second row partnership, she’s got a good relationship with Abbie and those two are going to be a strong team this World Cup.

“I feel like nobody can get a ball past them in the lineout.”

Aldcroft left her Scarborough home straight after school and plays club rugby for Gloucester-Hartpury. Her Yorkshire credentials are beyond question and Alphonsi praised the player’s stoical nature.

She said: “What I love about Zoe as well is that she won’t talk about herself. Everyone must talk about her because she’s always so considerate of other players.

“Even though she’s a superstar, she won’t talk about how good of a player she is because she’s so modest. She’s another player who you hope will have an amazing tournament.”

