SBL PREMIER & DIVISION 1 / Thornicroft's 9-8 seals Grange success while Cloughton slip up at Wykeham

A staggering performance with the ball from Nick Thornicroft helped Nawton Grange win a low-scoring contest against Ebberston to stay top of the Premier Division.

Grange looked in trouble when they were bowled out for only 101, Jonny Pickard’s 34 and 32 from Josh Greenlay the only telling contributions.

Alex White in bowling action for Cloughton at Wykeham in Division One. . PICTURES BY ANDY STANDING

Eddie Swiers was the main man with the ball, bagging 6-20.

But he was then eclipsed by a match-winning spell of 9-8 from 11 overs from Thornicroft as Ebberston collapsed to 43 all out.

Grange’s title push was dented by a hefty defeat at Mulgrave on Sunday.

Aussie Eli Sheean hit a fine century as Mulgrave made 224-7, his opening partner Chris Knight also making 50 as spinner Dean Coote bagged 3-39.

Despite 50 from Joe Lush and skipper Jonny Pickard’s 40, Grange were all out for 130, Dominic Ingham taking 3-14 and Knight, Andy Raw and Craig Thompson taking two wickets apiece.

Filey were in fine form with the ball as they cruised to victory against Staxton.

Rob Pinder was left high and dry by his Staxton teammates on 24 not out as the visitors were all out for just 47.

Lee Elvidge (5-12) and Tom Fitzgerald (4-32) were in fine form, before Filey cruised to 50-1 in just 6.4 overs.

Staithes maintained their bid for the title race as they beat neighbours Mulgrave.

Simon Bowes (59) and Paul Theaker (35) were in form as Staithes posted 219-8, Aussie Eli Sheean taking 3-63 and Andy Raw 2-17.

Despite Sheean then hitting 54 and Kieran Noble 45, Mulgrave fell short on 169-7 as Bowes and Luke Spenceley both took three wickets.

Cayton stayed in third spot by beating Scalby.

Scalby made 139-9, Brad Walker hitting 57 as Stu Pickard took 3-26.

Luke Jennison then hit 54 and Michael Dennis 31 to guide Cayton to 140-6, all-rounder Walker taking 3-25.

Gregg Chadwick and Mitch Fisher helped guide Seamer past Settrington.

Chadwick’s 80 helped Seamer post 186 all out, Anthony Jenkinson hitting 35 and Fisher 27.

Rob Harrison took 4-42, Tristan Midgley 3-39 and Andy Monkman 3-43.

Fisher then took 6-23 to restrict Settrington to 105, only Patrick Toland’s 32 troubling the scorers.

Heslerton remain in danger of dropping into Division One after losing by 25 runs at home to Brompton.

Tom Fletcher-Varey top-scored with 41 in Brompton’s 155 all out, Rob Siddle adding 25 as Toby Sercombe and Harry Edwards took three wickets apiece.

Sercombe hit 26 and Anthony Stones 25, but 4-26 from Tom Pateman ensured they were all out for 130.

Wykeham moved into second spot in Division One as they bowled runaway leaders Cloughton out for just 38 on their way to a 146-run victory.

Steve Clegg top-scored with 53 and Ezra Pashby added 26 as Wykeham made their way to 185-8.

Jack Hakings, Jimmy Beadle and Sean Exley all took two wickets each.

Cloughton’s batting line up then had no answer to the bowling of Dave Pearson, who bagged 5-19 alongside Sam Owen’s 2-18 as the visitors crumbled to 38 all out in 13.2 overs.

Cloughton’s title push wasn’t harmed too much however, as Bridlington 2nds slipped to a three-wicket defeat against relegation-threatened Forge Valley.

Brid batted first, making their way to 130-7 as Harry Burton hit 58.

Alex Glass claimed 2-15 and Sean Pinder 2-29.

Skipper Pinder then hit an unbeaten 72 that included 10 fours on to guide his side to a crucial victory that boosts their chances of avoiding back-to-back relegations.

Burton, Carl Parkin and Lewis Beasley took two wickets apiece.

It looks like a three-way race to join Cloughton in the top flight after Sherburn cruised to a nine-wicket win at home to Fylingdales to move third in the table.

Dales’ batsmen struggled throughout their innings as they collapsed to 66 all out, Mark Estill hitting 22.

Phil Pickard was the star man with the ball for Burn, taking 4-18, with Kyle Outhart mopping up the tail with three wickets for no runs and Daley Wharton taking 3-30.

Sherburn then cruised to 67-1, Liam Scott 30 not out.

Folkton & Flixton 2nds kept their hopes of staying up alive as they beat Thornton Dale by eight wickets.

Dale made 154-7, M Clark hitting 48 and C Cooper 42 as Reece Wilson took 3-17.

Stuart Stocks then smashed 77 and support from Noman Shabir (46no) and Jack Walmsley (26) saw them cruise to a crucial victory.

Ganton will be looking over their shoulders after the bottom two picked up wins and they suffered defeat at Great Habton.

The visitors were all out for just 115 as Stuart Watmore claimed 4-32, Jim Boyes 3-16 and Jordan Allanby 2-18, with only Philip Elliot’s 28 the only telling contribution with the bat for Ganton.

Skipper John Lumley then made an unbeaten 55 to help his side to 116-2 in 26.1 overs at the crease.