Scarborough Athletic fans urge North Yorkshire Council to repair club’s 3G pitch, following news that it will not be ready by start of the season

Fans have expressed their disappointment in the local council following the announcement that repairs to Scarborough Athletic Football Club’s pitch will not be ready for the start of season and are urging for change via an online petition.

The club’s current artificial pitch at the North Yorkshire Council-owned Scarborough Sports Village was due to be replaced after the final home game of the current season on Monday April 21.

However, the club said it had been told by the council that the playing surface will not be ready by August, due to ‘serious structural issues’ and drainage problems, revealed in the latest site survey.

North Yorkshire Council are currently unable to commit to a completion date, so it remains unclear where Scarborough’s home games will be played next season.

As a fan owned community club, supporters have shared in this disappointment, with many fans taking to social media to share their opinions.

Scarborough Athletic’s Facebook post announcing the news gained more than two hundred unhappy comments. One commentor exclaimed: ‘This is an absolute disaster’ and another labelled the Council ‘incompetent and inefficient’.

To challenge this upset, an online petition was created by Matthew King to urge North Yorkshire Council to repair the pitch sooner. The petition has currently amassed over one thousand verified signatures, yet the Council have provided no response.

The petition aims to send a ‘strong message to the council that the community values its sporting infrastructure and requires action now’ to push for quicker change.

Curtis Birley, dedicated Scarborough Athletic supporter, runs a multimedia platform entitled Seadogs on Tour, where he shares home and away match content, celebrating non-league football. He is amongst the disappointed fans, having followed the club for years.

When asked about the impact this will have on fans, he emphasised that “the club needs a home”.

In a recent Facebook post, he argued football is ‘more than just a game’ and he encouraged fans to attend the final home game of the season as it is a ‘chance for all of us to show our support’.

Scarborough Athletic said they are ‘committed to keeping all stakeholders updated as the situation develops’.

The petition can be found here: https://www.change.org/p/urge-north-yorkshire-council-to-repair-scarborough-s-3g-pitch