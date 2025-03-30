Scarborough "Last Ditch" pairs
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scarborough Short Mat Bowling Club held their annual end of season competition, the "Last Ditch" pairs on Saturday March 29 at Burniston & Cloughton Village Hall. A day of competitive, but friendly bowling with players from across North Yorkshire.
The winners, Julia and Mike Anderton were presented with the Charles Malliband Bowling Trophy.
With a little detective work the club traced Nick Malliband who gifted the trophy to the club in 2007 in memory of his late father, Charles who was one of the founding members of the club.
The club was honoured that Nick, his wife Heather and their daughter Rachael travelled from Ormskirk for the occasion.