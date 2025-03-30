Scarborough "Last Ditch" pairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scarborough Short Mat Bowling Club held their annual end of season competition, the "Last Ditch" pairs on Saturday March 29 at Burniston & Cloughton Village Hall. A day of competitive, but friendly bowling with players from across North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners, Julia and Mike Anderton were presented with the Charles Malliband Bowling Trophy.

With a little detective work the club traced Nick Malliband who gifted the trophy to the club in 2007 in memory of his late father, Charles who was one of the founding members of the club.

The club was honoured that Nick, his wife Heather and their daughter Rachael travelled from Ormskirk for the occasion.