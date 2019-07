It's time to vote for the Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

There's five candidates to choose from this week:

> ELLIOT HATTON / 234 for Flixton 3rds

> KATIE LANCASTER / Solo winner at ICE Championships in Stoke

> JOE BAYES / 135no for Ravenscar

> BEN LANGHAM / 18th overall of 1579 at the Humber Bridge Half-Marathon

> HARRY HOLDEN / Took 6-26 and hit 62 for Cayton

*** VOTING CLOSES 2PM ON WEDNESDAY ***