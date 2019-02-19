Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Vote now

It's time to vote for this week's Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

There's eight candidates to vote for this week:

* PADDY PARKE / 52-year-old donned the gloves for West Pier on Sunday

* JOE HAKINGS / Veteran rolled back the years and scored two for Newlands on Saturday

* 6TH FORM COLLEGE / Football team qualified for the quarters of the National Cup

* SCARBOROUGH RUFC SAXONS U14s / Won a hard-fought derby at Malton & Norton

* BETH HILEY / Selected to play for the Team North East Under-13s hockey side

* RYAN COLLINGS / Four goals for Snainton v FC Rosette

* TIGERS NETBALL CLUB / 30-16 win against Autofix in the Scarborough Ladies Netball League

* BORO U17s / 4-0 win at Victoria Dock

**** VOTING CLOSES 2PM WEDNESDAY ****