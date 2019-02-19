Scarborough News Performance of the Week - Vote now

SN Performance of the Week
SN Performance of the Week

It's time to vote for this week's Scarborough News Performance of the Week.

There's eight candidates to vote for this week:

* PADDY PARKE / 52-year-old donned the gloves for West Pier on Sunday

* JOE HAKINGS / Veteran rolled back the years and scored two for Newlands on Saturday

* 6TH FORM COLLEGE / Football team qualified for the quarters of the National Cup

* SCARBOROUGH RUFC SAXONS U14s / Won a hard-fought derby at Malton & Norton

* BETH HILEY / Selected to play for the Team North East Under-13s hockey side

* RYAN COLLINGS / Four goals for Snainton v FC Rosette

* TIGERS NETBALL CLUB / 30-16 win against Autofix in the Scarborough Ladies Netball League

* BORO U17s / 4-0 win at Victoria Dock

**** VOTING CLOSES 2PM WEDNESDAY ****