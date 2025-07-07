Scarborough Racer's Wet Weekend In Scotland

Ben Tolliday had an up and down weekend at round 4 of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Knockhill in Scotland at the weekend.

Ben Tolliday races his Triumph 765 in the Quattro Group British Supersport class.

Here is Ben's race report.

We had good sessions for the free practices and my last lap was fastest and still with more setup changes to make we can definitely be faster in the wet yet.

Ben Tolliday eases out of the wet hairpin at Knockhill. Photo: Colin Port Images

Combined FP1 and FP2 (free practice) times put me P23 overall and P2 in class.

We qualified P30 but more importantly P2 in my class. The race is run as one but Ben's main aim this year is winning the Supersport 'Cup' class.

It was a wild Sprint Race on Saturday afternoon. I had to start the warm up lap from pitlane and the race from the back of the grid. With the weather being so flippant, we made a late decision to go Front Wet tyre and Rear Intermediate tyre, which, more than likely was a great call. However, that soon changed a few laps in with a false neutral into the hairpin and crashed out of the race!

Gutted really as it could have been a great race but wasn't meant to be. Dust off and go again tomorrow.

Ben Tolliday in action at Knockhil, Scotland. Image Colin Port Images

After an unfortunate and annoying DNF in the Sprint Race, we came away with a fantastic P2 in Supersport Cup, only 0.8 seconds off the win and taking the fastest lap in the process. Gutted to not get the full race distance of 26 laps with it being shortened to 22 laps, but it is what it is and had a mega ride from P31 on the grid to P19 overall.

This puts us back in P2 in the Cup championship with a round in hand over P1. Looking forward to Brands Hatch in a couple of weeks time, especially carrying the momentum we've started the season off with

I Can't thank Phil Harvey enough for his hard work with the data, my dad as always for getting the truck and everything to the rounds, and Benjamin for being a dab hand with the spanners and meticulous as always!

As always, can't forget the people who make a lot of this actually possible also. Thank you all.

We have a Team Tolly Supporters Club if anyone would like to get involved on our journey.

Next up is Brands Hatch over the weekend of 25th-27th July.