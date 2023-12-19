Scarborough residents encouraged to get outdoors this festive period at their local parkrun

Every Saturday and Sunday morning across Yorkshire and the Humber, communities come together to walk, jog, run or volunteer at parkrun.

The free, weekly community event is an opportunity to enjoy being social and active outdoors with people from across the area.

Events take place locally, no special kit is needed, and you only sign up once, completely free of charge.

And this festive period is no different.

The founder of parkrun, who started the community phenomenon nineteen years ago, is encouraging people from across Yorkshire and the Humber to experience the magic for themselves this festive period.

Paul Sinton-Hewitt, said: “The parkruns on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day are definitely standout moments of the year for me.

“It is fantastic to get together with everyone and just be outside, to just feel a part of something.

"Whether you are walking, jogging, running or volunteering, or want to come along and watch to soak up the feel good atmosphere, everyone is welcome.

“The festive period isn’t always joyous, and I’m proud that parkrun can be there for people, however they want to show up, at what can also sometimes be a lonely time.

"The human connection element of parkrun is what helps to make it so special.

"Please do head down to your local events, you'll be guaranteed friendly faces this Christmas time."

In the Scarborough area, on Christmas Day parkruns will be taking place at Dalby Forest and The Cinder Track.

And for those wanting to start the New Year by getting active, New Year’s Day parkruns will also be taking place at Dalby Forest and The Cinder Track.

Mark Hudson, Regional Event Ambassador for the Yorkshire and Humber region, said: "We have hosted Christmas Day and New Year's Day events for the last few years and it always amazes me how relaxed these days are.

“People are full of good cheer, often dressed up in fancy dress, and find it a fabulous hour or two to get some fresh air before the day's festivities begin!

“I think most agree it really is 'the most wonderful time of the parkrun year”

With more than 2300 weekly events across 22 countries, there is a parkrun for everyone.