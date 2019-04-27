Scarborough RUFC battle hard but edged out in play-off at Blackburn

Scarborough RUFC's hopes of moving up to the North Premier ended in a disappointment as they suffered a 17-7 defeat at Blackburn, despite a brave effort from the visitors.

The home side took the lead with an unconverted try after seven minutes of a game played in very chilly conditions.

Blackburn then drove Scarborough off a scrum from kick-off but Drew Govier made a tremendous turnover to win it back, the hosts won the ball back but handed it over easily from a knock-on.

The Lancashire side spread the ball wide on 21 minutes and slipped through a tackle or two before diving over in the corner with the kick missed again to make it 10-0.

Blackburn won a scrum from the kick-off and dominated, winning a penalty on halfway, with a quick tap resulting in the hosts moving inside the Scarborough 22 but another loose ball from Blackburn gave the visitors the scrum.

On the half-hour mark more sustained Blackburn pressure saw them receive a penalty inside the Scarborough 22, resulting in a yellow card for Luke Brown,

Scarborough, despite being a man down then stepped up a gear and the home side also saw a player sent to the sin-bin, and from the resulting penalty Jonty Hoilloway went over in the corner, Tom Ratcliffe converting to bring Scarborough back into it at 10-7.

Blackburn made a flying start to the second half, as their number eight went over the try-line and a successful conversion made it 17-7.

Scarborough refused to submit and piled the pressure on Blackburn, but the home side held firm and maintained their 10-point advantage.

A break from Ratcliffe was then halted by a high tackle from the home number nine, and in the confrontation which followed a Blackburn player was sent to the bin.

Excellent defence from the home side kept Scarborough at arm's length for the final 20 minutes, and the Lancastrians secured the win to move up to North Premier.