Scarborough RUFC fight back to claim dramatic win at Kendal

Trailing 20-7 at the break, Scarborough bounced back from an unpromising first half to grab a 26-20 bonus-point victory with three sizzling second half touchdowns at Kendal this afternoon.

The Cumbrians took an early lead with an unconverted try when scrum-half Dino Noya picked up from the base of an attacking scrum to dart over.

Glen Weightman added the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

The home lead was short-lived when flanker Euan Govier struck back for the visitors following broken play and fly-half Tom Ratcliffe converted to level the scores at 7-7.

A couple of Kendal penalties from Weightman stretched the home lead to 13-7.

The Seasiders were well in the game but indiscipline and poor handling kept them out of contention and a late first half converted try, somewhat against the run of play, saw the home side to what appeared to be a comfortable 20-7 lead at the break.

The second half started inconspicuously for the visitors when they knocked-on the Kendal kick-off; however a powerful pack performance from skipper Drew Govier’s men saw them take control.

As the Scarborough forwards drove to the home line, the Kendal forwards collapsed the maul and conceded a penalty try to reduce the arrears at 20-14.

Visiting scrum-half Jordi Wakeham then picked up from the base of an attacking scrum to dart over and cut the lead to a single point at 20-19, Ratcliffe missed the conversion.

And the coup de grace was delivered late in the game when prop Nino Cutino broke from deep in his own half to the Kendal 10-metre line; the move was taken on and centre Aaron Wilson powered through the middle to score between the uprights.

Ratcliffe converted for 26-20 to complete a memorable day on the road in the Lake District.