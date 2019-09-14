Scarborough RUFC fight back to claim dramatic win at Kendal

Aaron Wilson scored the winning try for Scarborough at Kendal
Aaron Wilson scored the winning try for Scarborough at Kendal

Trailing 20-7 at the break, Scarborough bounced back from an unpromising first half to grab a 26-20 bonus-point victory with three sizzling second half touchdowns at Kendal this afternoon.

The Cumbrians took an early lead with an unconverted try when scrum-half Dino Noya picked up from the base of an attacking scrum to dart over.

Glen Weightman added the conversion for a 7-0 lead.

The home lead was short-lived when flanker Euan Govier struck back for the visitors following broken play and fly-half Tom Ratcliffe converted to level the scores at 7-7.

A couple of Kendal penalties from Weightman stretched the home lead to 13-7.

The Seasiders were well in the game but indiscipline and poor handling kept them out of contention and a late first half converted try, somewhat against the run of play, saw the home side to what appeared to be a comfortable 20-7 lead at the break.

The second half started inconspicuously for the visitors when they knocked-on the Kendal kick-off; however a powerful pack performance from skipper Drew Govier’s men saw them take control.

As the Scarborough forwards drove to the home line, the Kendal forwards collapsed the maul and conceded a penalty try to reduce the arrears at 20-14.

Visiting scrum-half Jordi Wakeham then picked up from the base of an attacking scrum to dart over and cut the lead to a single point at 20-19, Ratcliffe missed the conversion.

And the coup de grace was delivered late in the game when prop Nino Cutino broke from deep in his own half to the Kendal 10-metre line; the move was taken on and centre Aaron Wilson powered through the middle to score between the uprights.

Ratcliffe converted for 26-20 to complete a memorable day on the road in the Lake District.