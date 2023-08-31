News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Scarborough waterskier wins British National Championship in Oxford

Scarborough waterskier Tom Parkin, 18, has won the British Open overall title at the British National Championships in Oxford.
By Nick ParkinContributor
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 09:36 BST

In the penultimate competition of the year, Tom excelled by claiming the British Open mens overall title for 2023 at the Oxford Wakeboard and Ski Club.

In the prestigious event Tom scored near to his best scores in the trick, slalom and jump events to achieve gold in the overall scoring. A remarkable achievement for an 18 year old.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the final of the jump it came to the last jump of three to clear 51.5 metres beating Harry Young from Newcastle into 2nd place (48.7metres).

Tom Parkin Overall British ChampionTom Parkin Overall British Champion
Tom Parkin Overall British Champion
Most Popular

In tricks he scored 5870 to claim the silver behind Ben Turp (Essex) and in slalom achieved a season best of 2 bouys on the 12 metre line to claim silver from Noah Pollard (Norwich).

Tom has been training at Oxford since completing his 'A' levels at Scarborough 6th Form College in June.

He will continue his education at Lincoln University starting in September and continue to train at his 'home' site Hazelwood Ski World in Lincoln.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The competition adds to his achievements at world and European level during 2023.

He came 4th in the under 17 jump in Santiago, Chile in January 2023 and 8th Overall in the European under 21 competition in Bordeaux, France in August 2023.

Related topics:ScarboroughOxfordNewcastleEssex