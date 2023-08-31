In the penultimate competition of the year, Tom excelled by claiming the British Open mens overall title for 2023 at the Oxford Wakeboard and Ski Club.

In the prestigious event Tom scored near to his best scores in the trick, slalom and jump events to achieve gold in the overall scoring. A remarkable achievement for an 18 year old.

In the final of the jump it came to the last jump of three to clear 51.5 metres beating Harry Young from Newcastle into 2nd place (48.7metres).

Tom Parkin Overall British Champion

In tricks he scored 5870 to claim the silver behind Ben Turp (Essex) and in slalom achieved a season best of 2 bouys on the 12 metre line to claim silver from Noah Pollard (Norwich).

Tom has been training at Oxford since completing his 'A' levels at Scarborough 6th Form College in June.

He will continue his education at Lincoln University starting in September and continue to train at his 'home' site Hazelwood Ski World in Lincoln.

The competition adds to his achievements at world and European level during 2023.