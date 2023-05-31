Junior players try out the new Padel courts at Scarborough Rugby Club. PHOTO BY PAUL TAIT

The club’s Squash and Racquets Academy welcomed guests to celebrate the opening of the only dedicated courts on the Yorkshire Coast, writes Charlie Hopper.

As part of the celebrations, professional Padel player and coach, Javi Serrats and his colleague Alberto Crespo, played a doubles exhibition match against World, British and Commonwealth Games Squash champion Nick Matthew and other local players.

Invented in Mexico in the 1960s, padel is one of the fastest growing sports in Europe. A hybrid of tennis and squash, the game is played in doubles on an enclosed court roughly a third of the size of a tennis court using tennis-like rackets.

The crowds flocked to Scarborough RUFC to see the new Padel courts being opened.

Matthew said that it’s definitely a sport that he can see growing evening bigger in the future.

He said: “You can definitely see why it’s the fastest growing sport in the UK because of the number of courts that are popping up.

“I think sports like tennis and squash shouldn’t see it as a threat and should look at the sport as something that can help grow clubs, especially if places have all three racquet sports.”

Matthew was last at Silver Royd for the launch of the squash courts and was amazed at how much progress had been made at the club.

He added: “I think it’s been about four and a half years since I last came for the launch and it’s amazing to see what the club has done in terms of the junior programme and seeing it go from strength to strength with the introduction of the new facilities.

2021 Women’s World Rugby Player of the Year Zoe Aldcroft was also in attendance for the opening

The England star said: “It’s really good to be back in Scarborough and seeing the padel tennis courts integrated into the rugby club which is attracting a lot of new people to the venue and that’s amazing.”

